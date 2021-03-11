GoAir directed to pay Rs 1 lakh each to 12 family members

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 18

The District Consumer Forum of Kangra today directed GoAir to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to 12 members of a family from Ghurkari village near Kangra.

The members, including Gurbaksh Singh, Iqbal Singh, Govind Singh and Nirmal Singh, in a complaint to the forum alleged that 12 members of their family booked GoAir tickets from Chandigarh to Goa in December 2019. They said as per booking details, their flight was to take off from Chandigarh on December 21 for Goa at 3.30 pm.

However, at the Chandigarh airport, they were informed that the flight was delayed by six hours. The flight reached Ahmedabad at 12.30 am. The airlines booked hotels for them in Ahmedabad. On December 22, the airlines did not provide them a flight for Goa.

They were instead sent in a flight to Mumbai. The family reached Mumbai early morning on December 23. From Mumbai also, the airlines did not provide them any flight for Goa. The family had to go to Goa through taxis by spending Rs 54,600.

When they complained to the airlines, officials asked them to fill refund forms with an assurance that the amount would be credited into their accounts.

The forum, headed by president Himanshu Mishra, directed GoAir to pay Rs 1 lakh each as compensation to 12 complainants. It also directed the company to pay Rs 54,600 to them too which they had spent on taxis for Goa from Mumbai and Rs 16,000 as litigation charges.