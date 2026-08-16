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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Goal is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Goal is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Encouraged young people to take part in nation-building through education, innovation, entrepreneurship, sports and public service

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:09 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta. FILE
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Emphasizing the state’s rich natural resources, culture and talented people, Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said that the goal should be to build a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh where everyone gets equal opportunities, development benefits and the environment is protected.

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He said this while addressing the gathering during a ceremonial programme held at Lok Bhavan to celebrate the 80th Independence Day. Earlier, the Governor hoisted the National Flag, following which a smartly turned-out contingent of the Police Guard stationed at Lok Bhavan presented a Guard of Honour. The Governor inspected the parade and also paid tribute to all the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

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Speaking on the occasion, he said that Himachal has a lot of potential to help in India's development. He asked the people to work together for environmental protection, sustainable development, social harmony and equal growth. He especially encouraged young people to take part in nation-building through education, innovation, entrepreneurship, sports and public service.

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He said that Independence Day is not only about hoisting the National Flag, but is also one of the most important national celebrations. He encouraged everyone to help build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, presented the ‘Sapta Dhara’, or Seven Streams of Strength, as a framework for India's journey towards becoming a developed country, known as Viksit Bharat, by 2047. He said that Himachal Pradesh, with its rich culture, natural resources and hardworking people, is ready to contribute to this national goal.

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The state aims to become Atmanirbhar Himachal and contribute to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Later, the Governor also unveiled a plaque commemorating Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, along with the stanzas of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, at Lok Bhavan in connection with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

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