Going to be tough for Shimla MC Mayor because of fund crunch

K S Tomar

Notwithstanding the existence of the ‘Double-Engine Sarkar’ of the Congress in the state and the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC), the going may be tough for Mayor Surender Chauhan as financial crunch is bound to hit his ambitious plan of changing the face of the city.

Resource avenues limited Mayor of Shimla MC Surender Chauhan is a close confidant of the Chief Minister and shared his views about the possible financial crisis though he is confident about fulfilment of the poll guarantees which have been promised by the Congress. Regarding resource mobilisation, the Mayor feels that avenues are limited though he plans to impose green tax on the lakhs of vehicles that enter Shimla every year, which may fetch Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore.

Newly elected Mayor is well aware of the fact that even the previous ‘Triple-Engine Sarkar’ of the BJP (Centre, state and the Shimla MC) could not come up to the expectations of the residents of the state capital and the party faced humiliation in the MC polls.

The Mayor will be confronted with several challenges, including allocation of funds from the state government, which is already in the soup as the Centre is threatening to stop overdraft facility though it is liberally available to the BJP-ruled states.

The BJP-controlled Shimla Municipal Corporation miserably failed to take advantage of the magnanimity of the release of funds by the Centre and the state government. Hence, it was ousted by the Congress in the civic body poll though other factors like dismal performance of the Jai Ram government and its apathy towards fruit growers as well as employees also contributed to the defeat. Congress party’s Shimla Municipal Corporation may meet an identical fate but factors will be different and simple which may primarily include scarcity of funds.

In this backdrop, the BJP government’s apathy towards the Sukhu government from day one may financially cripple it by December end which will also have a direct bearing on the allocation of funds to the Shimla MC, thereby rendering it helpless in coming up to the expectations of local residents.

Owing to heavy rains, silt problem hinders water supply to the city which will be overcome as two tanks of 10 MLD and 7 MLD would be constructed near Dhalli and Peterhoff as a backup thereby ensuing 24x7 water supply to residents. A majority of the tourists ignore the mandatory provision of keeping Shimla clean. Hence, the corporation has embarked upon a cleanliness awareness drive and strict penalty may be imposed on the violators.

Experts feel that the Shimla MC does not have much scope of resource mobilisation and depends upon the grant from the Centre and the state government which may not be in a position to come to its rescue.

Three years’ data reveals that corporation’s income witnessed downward trend which was Rs 2,856.68 lakhs in 2020-21 as against an expenditure of Rs 15,099.12 lakh. The corporation’s income dwindled in 2021-22 (Rs 2,721.98 lakhs and expenditure Rs 15,774.58 lakhs). It indicated some ascendency in 2022-23 (Rs 3,311.75 lakh and expenditure Rs 15,191 lakhs).

(Writer is political analyst based in Shimla)