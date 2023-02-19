Gokul Butail on panel for Cong's Raipur session

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 18

Gokul Butail, AICC secretary, has been included in the eight-member committee constituted for the preparation of the 85th plenary session of the Congress to be held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26.

Butail, who hails from Palampur, is the Information and Technology Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He had handled the war rooms of the Congress during elections in different states.

The other members of the committee are Harshwardhan Sapkal, Quasi Nizamuddin, Dheeraj Gujjar, BM Sandeep, Chetan Chauhan, Manjo Yadav and Naveen Sharma.