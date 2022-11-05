Gold worth Rs 24 cr seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Solan, November 4

The police and the CAPF seized 54.59 kg of gold bricks and 6.7 kg of finished gold worth Rs 24 crore in the Amb area of Una district last night, said DGP Sanjay Kundu. He said vigil was being kept in the border areas. The recovered gold had been handed over to the Excise Department for further action, he said.

Meanwhile, the Paonta Sahib police seized 3.270 kg of diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.60 crore at the Behral checkpost from a car last evening. The matter was handed over to the Excise Department, which levied a fine of about Rs 9.35 lakh on the driver.