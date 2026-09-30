Goma-led state delegation visits Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo

A six-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh, led by Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, visited the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo as part of the study and exposure visit to Japan in connection with the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

The visit forms part of the state’s wider exposure programme aimed at gaining practical insights into international best practices in sports administration, athlete development, sports infrastructure and the promotion of sports culture.

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The delegation comprised of MLAs Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), Kamlesh Thakur (Dehra) and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar), Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty and Director, Youth Services and Sports, Shivam Pratap Singh.

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During the exposure programme, the delegation also gained insights into the athlete-centric approach of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, the effective use of existing sports facilities, technology and the promotion of sports culture.

Goma said that the Japan Olympic Museum provided valuable insights into Japan’s sporting ecosystem, Olympics heritage and athlete development. “The museum’s multimedia and interactive exhibits demonstrated how sports history and achievements can be used to engage young people and encourage greater participation in sports,” he added.

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The minister said that Japan’s experience in promoting sports culture, developing athletes and using modern technology offered useful learning opportunities for Himachal Pradesh. The state would explore suitable practices that could help strengthen sports development and provide better opportunities and facilities to young athletes, he added.