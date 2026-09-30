DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Goma-led state delegation visits Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo

Goma-led state delegation visits Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A six-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo.
Advertisement

A six-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh, led by Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, visited the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo as part of the study and exposure visit to Japan in connection with the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

The visit forms part of the state’s wider exposure programme aimed at gaining practical insights into international best practices in sports administration, athlete development, sports infrastructure and the promotion of sports culture.

Advertisement

The delegation comprised of MLAs Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), Kamlesh Thakur (Dehra) and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar), Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty and Director, Youth Services and Sports, Shivam Pratap Singh.

Advertisement

During the exposure programme, the delegation also gained insights into the athlete-centric approach of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, the effective use of existing sports facilities, technology and the promotion of sports culture.

Goma said that the Japan Olympic Museum provided valuable insights into Japan’s sporting ecosystem, Olympics heritage and athlete development. “The museum’s multimedia and interactive exhibits demonstrated how sports history and achievements can be used to engage young people and encourage greater participation in sports,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said that Japan’s experience in promoting sports culture, developing athletes and using modern technology offered useful learning opportunities for Himachal Pradesh. The state would explore suitable practices that could help strengthen sports development and provide better opportunities and facilities to young athletes, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts