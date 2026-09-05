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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gomma holds 40 per cent stake in stone crusher project, alleges Jaisinghpur former MLA

Gomma holds 40 per cent stake in stone crusher project, alleges Jaisinghpur former MLA

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Ravinder Dhiman, former Jaisinghpur MLA
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Former Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Dhiman has alleged that as per information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, state Ayush and Sports Minister Yadvinder Gomma holds a 40 per cent stake in a stone crusher project in the constituency in violation of the rules. Dhiman, while addressing mediapersons in Palampur, demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter, verification of official records and documents and public disclosure of the findings. Dhiman alleged that a person holding a public office could not enter into private business activities and the information obtained under the RTI Act raised questions about the alleged involvement of an incumbent minister in a commercial project and the possibility of a conflict of interest.

The BJP leader said that the matter be examined under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and other applicable legal provisions. He alleged that the construction work on the project in Jaisinghpur had continued despite a stay order granted by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on December 9, 2025.

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However, Gomma, in a statement issued on Thursday, rejected the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. He said that there was no illegality in entering into a partnership with a firm. He added that before executing the partnership deed, he had examined all relevant legal aspects and thereafter signed the papers.

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About the court proceedings, Gomma said that the High Court had vacated the stay order on January 8, 2026, following which the construction work was permitted to continue. He added that if any wrongdoing in the matter was established, he was ready to face action in accordance with law.

Dhiman said that he had written to the Governor, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, seeking an impartial investigation into the matter and appropriate legal action. The allegations and counter-allegations are likely to put the spotlight on the ownership structure of the stone crusher, the terms of the partnership deed and the relevant official and court records.

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