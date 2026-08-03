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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gopi Jacks, Shimla's local singer, booked for inappropriate remarks against woman constable

Gopi Jacks, Shimla's local singer, booked for inappropriate remarks against woman constable

The woman constable, who is also a part of Himachal Police's famous 'Harmony of the Pine' orchestra, has also shared a video on social media, where she stated that the remarks made by Jacks are "damaging her professional reputation"

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:35 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A local singer has been booked for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against a woman police constable here, police said on Monday.

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The constable alleged in her complaint that the singer, identified as Gopi Jacks, had made inappropriate remarks regarding her physical appearance at a press conference, causing her mental stress.

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The woman constable, who is also a part of Himachal Police's famous 'Harmony of the Pine' orchestra, has also shared a video on social media, where she stated that the remarks made by Jacks are "damaging her professional reputation".

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Mehar Panwar, said police is probing the matter.

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