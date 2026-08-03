A local singer has been booked for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against a woman police constable here, police said on Monday.

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The constable alleged in her complaint that the singer, identified as Gopi Jacks, had made inappropriate remarks regarding her physical appearance at a press conference, causing her mental stress.

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The woman constable, who is also a part of Himachal Police's famous 'Harmony of the Pine' orchestra, has also shared a video on social media, where she stated that the remarks made by Jacks are "damaging her professional reputation".

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Mehar Panwar, said police is probing the matter.