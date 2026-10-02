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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gorkha community of Dharamsala raises Rs 5 lakh for Nepal disaster relief

Gorkha community of Dharamsala raises Rs 5 lakh for Nepal disaster relief

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Members of the Gorkha community donate Rs 5 lakh to the PM’s Disaster Relief Fund of Nepal .
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In a gesture of solidarity with people affected by the recent natural disaster in Nepal, various Gorkha organisations and residents of Dharamsala have contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund of Nepal.

The contribution was jointly raised by the All India Shaheed Major Durga Mall Capt Dal Bahadur Thapa Memorial Football Association, Dharamsala; Himachal Gorkha Vikas Parishad; Bhagsu Pahel Society, Dari; Shaheed Major Durga Mall Capt Dal Bahadur Smriti Manch, Dari; and Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Dharamsala.

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Members of the Gorkha community, along with other residents of Dharamsala and well-wishers from different parts of the country, contributed to the relief effort.

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Members of the delegation said the contribution was aimed at supporting families affected by the disaster and assisting ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. They expressed solidarity with the people of Nepal during the difficult period and hoped the assistance would provide some relief to the affected communities.

The organisations said the collective effort reflected their commitment to standing by the people of Nepal in times of adversity. The Nepal government had appealed for contributions to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to support relief measures following the disaster.

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