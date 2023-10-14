Got no funds from Centre for relief work: Ministers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that Himachal had received no funds as additional support or a special relief package from the Central Government.

The two ministers, in a joint statement issued here, said that BJP leaders were trying to mislead people on the issue of special financial package. “The Centre has released Rs 189 crore of the total Rs 315 crore relief funds that were pending with it for the past few years. Under the SDRF, Rs 360 crore has been released so far; the first installment of Rs 180 crore was released in June while the second installment of Rs 180 crore, which was due in December, was paid in advance,” they added.

#BJP #Shimla