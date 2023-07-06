Government allocates more funds for medical college

Chamba, July 5
The state government has approved an additional amount of Rs 84 crore for the ongoing construction of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College building in Chamba. Local MLA Neeraj Nayar said this here yesterday.
An additional sum of Rs 14 crore had been earmarked for the construction of the college auditorium.
Nayar highlighted the state govt’s efforts in prioritising the overall development of Chamba district. Earlier, a sum of Rs 74 crore was allocated for the construction of the college building.
