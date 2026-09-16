Government Arya College Nurpur to offer three new PG courses

The state government has approved the introduction of Postgraduate (PG) classes in English, history and geography at Government Arya College, Nurpur, and sanctioned Rs 40 lakh to make the gau sadan at Khazian near Nurpur functional. A communication from the Principal Secretary (Planning) was received yesterday by Municipal Council (MC) Nurpur chairperson Niti Mahajan. The government has directed the Director, Higher Education, to take necessary action to start the approved PG courses at the college.

The decisions follow a representation submitted by an MC delegation to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Shimla in June. After Congress-backed candidates won the MC elections, Mahajan, along with the newly elected councillors, met the Chief Minister before assuming office and raised several long-pending demands of the area. The delegation had sought the introduction of PG classes at the government college, restoration of the gau sadan at Khazian and establishment of a polytechnic college in Nurpur.

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Mahajan thanked the CM for approving the PG courses and sanctioning funds for the gau sadan. She said the government had responded positively to the longstanding demands of residents. She said students from Nurpur and adjoining areas were currently compelled to travel to Dharamshala to pursue postgraduate studies in these subjects. She urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the approved courses were started from the next academic session.

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She said making the gau sadan functional would also help address the problem of stray cattle in Nurpur and adjoining areas. She urged the government to expedite action on the remaining demands, particularly the establishment of a polytechnic college in Nurpur.