Government, BJP spar over poor result at Kupvi college

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the government over the shortage of teachers and poor result at Government College Kupvi in district Shimla. The Tribune had reported that just seven out of 70 students managed to clear their BA first year exam as the college operated without a single teacher for a full academic session last year. For this session, though, three assistant professors have joined the college.

Citing The Tribune report, Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP in-charge for Himachal, has written a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take necessary action for the appointment of teachers in the college. “Unfortunately, the government is not paying attention to the quality of education and we have written a letter to the CM and the Governor in this regard,” Khanna said in a release issued by the BJP.

The Congress, meanwhile, has blamed the previous BJP government for the unfortunate situation. “If the BJP had made appointments and given due promotions, we wouldn’t have come across such a situation,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

“During the BJP’s reign, 105 out of 134 colleges were without principals. We got the DPC done and appointed 83 principals. Also, we have appointed 400 Assistant Professors and the process to appoint another 150 is underway. It’s fine to write letters, but the BJP must tell people what it did for education during its tenure,” said Thakur.

He further alleged that the BJP opened just two colleges in its first four-and-a-half years and 24 towards the end of its tenure for political mileage. “We have been in the government for 8-9 months, but we have already made several appointments and the process to fill up thousands of vacant posts at all levels has begun,” said Thakur.

