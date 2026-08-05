Government College Dharamsala turns 100, reunites generations

Government College, Dharamsala, fondly called the “Nalanda of Himachal Pradesh”, is set to become the first college in the state to celebrate 100 years of its existence, marking a milestone in the annals of higher education.

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The centenary celebrations have rekindled a deep sense of pride and nostalgia among thousands of alumni, who share an enduring bond with their alma mater.

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Set against the majestic Dhauladhar ranges amid towering Himalayan pines, this heritage institution has been a beacon of learning for generations. Established at a time when higher education opportunities were scarce, the college emerged as the premier academic destination for students from Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and other remote regions of Himachal Pradesh, besides parts of neighbouring Punjab.

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Principal Rakesh Pathania describes the centenary as a landmark moment for the institution and its alumni. “Government College, Dharamsala, is on the threshold of completing a century of academic excellence, generating unprecedented enthusiasm among former and present students alike,” he says.

Today, the college continues to uphold its rich legacy with more than 4,600 students enrolled in regular courses and over 1,000 pursuing self-financing programmes. As it enters its centenary year, the college stands as a symbol of excellence, resilience and the transformative power of education in the Himalayan region.

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Set up in 1912

The remarkable journey of the college began in 1912, when Sir Louis Dane, the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, established it as an Intermediate College. Fourteen years later in 1926, it evolved into a full-fledged degree college, introducing programmes in arts, science and commerce. Over the past century, the institution has remained a beacon of knowledge, fostering academic excellence and nation-building.

Its true glory, however, lies in the generations of achievers it has shaped. The college has produced distinguished doctors, engineers, administrators, academicians, jurists, entrepreneurs, defence personnel and public servants who left an indelible mark on society.

Its illustrious alumni include legendary actor late Dev Anand, playback singer Mohit Chauhan, Mahavir Chakra awardees Major Sher Jung Thapa and Captain Chander Narayan Singh, senior political leaders Chaudhary Chander Kumar, Rajeev Bhardwaj, late Krishan Kapoor, Kewal Singh Pathania, Vipin Parmar, Viplove Thakur and Ram Lal Markandey.

Alumni reunion

The centenary celebrations of Government College, Dharamsala, have become more than a milestone – they are a homecoming for generations of alumni bound by a shared affection for their alma mater. The Old Students’ Association (OSA) is spearheading the preparations, whose members, many now retired and settled in Dharamsala itself, along with others across India and abroad, are working to make the occasion a fitting tribute to the institution’s rich legacy. For many, the celebrations revive cherished memories of the serene hill town where they had spent their formative years.

Dr Ashok Sharma, an eminent surgeon and the founding president of the OSA, had studied at the college from 1959 to 1961. He expresses his excitement at being part of the historic occasion. “I am happy to join the centenary celebration of my alma mater and look forward to meeting fellow alumni,” he says.

OSA president Sanjeev Gandhi says that the celebrations are “not merely about nostalgia, but about gratitude, belonging and our collective responsibility towards the future of the institution”.