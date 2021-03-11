Government corporation employees seek higher pension

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 11

The employees of the Forest Corporation, Industries Development Corporation, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and other small government corporations have urged the government for pension benefits as being given to the employees of big corporations such as the HRTC and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

The employees met Minister for Industries Bikram Thakur and submitted a memorandum of demands to him. They alleged that they get a paltry pension of about Rs 1,000 per month even after serving government corporations for decades.

“It is very difficult for employees to feed their families with such as paltry pension in old age. The government should give pension to all employees of the boards and the corporations on a par with government employees,” they said.