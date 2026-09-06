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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Government Degree College Shahpur marks Teachers’ Day with launch of five courses

Government Degree College Shahpur marks Teachers’ Day with launch of five courses

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Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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MLA Kewal Singh Pathania and other dignitaries present at the Teachers’ Day programme held at Governmentt College, Shahpur on Saturday.
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Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Saturday inaugurated five new courses at Government Degree College, Shahpur, on the occasion of its 20th foundation day.

The new courses include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Vocation (B Voc), Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) and Physical Education.

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Addressing the gathering, Pathania said Himachal Pradesh had improved its position in education from 21st to fifth in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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He said the introduction of five new courses at Shahpur College would give students in the region access to vocational and job-oriented education close to their homes. The courses would also create new employment opportunities for students pursuing higher education.

Pathania said the state government had taken a historic decision to appoint professors and assistant professors in universities through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to curb irregularities. He added that discussions were under way with a reputed institution to provide online coaching for competitive examinations to students of Classes VIII to X. Pathania congratulated teachers on Teachers’ Day and lauded their contribution to education. He honoured teachers from the Shahpur area for their outstanding work in the field.

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