Government denotifies 19 colleges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The state government denotified as many as 19 colleges opened by the previous government here today. The government also denotified government middle, high and senior secondary schools upgraded after April 1, 2022, by the Jai Ram Thakur government.

The denotified colleges are Government College, Swarghat (Bilaspur); Government College, Balh-Seena, (Bilaspur); GC, Masroond (Chamba); GC, Galore (Hamirpur); GC, Lambloo, (Hamirpur); GC, Branda (Kangra); GC Kotla, (Kangra); GC Rirkmar, (Kangra); GC Pangana, (Mandi); GC, Chadhiyar (Kangra); GC, Pandoh (Mandi); GC, Baga Chanogi (Mandi); GC, Jalog (Shimla); GS College, Singhla (Shimla); GC Sataun, (Sirmaur), GC, Mamligh (Solan); GC, Chandi (Solan); GC, Baroona (Solan); and GC, Jagatsukh (Kullu).

The enrolment in the denotified college has been from zero to less than 60. The government has fixed the minimum strength for any college to function at 65.

A few days back, the government announced that 286 schools, including 228 primary and 56 middle schools, with zero enrolment would be shut down.