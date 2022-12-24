Himachal Government employees welcome CM's OPS assurance

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 23

Employees covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) have welcomed the statement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

Rajinder Minhas, district president of the NPS Employees Union, said it was due to the support of the employees that the Congress had managed to win 40 seats.

He claimed that the state would save Rs 1,600 crore per annum that the employees and the government were contributing towards the NPS.

