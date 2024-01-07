Government gives nod to three police stations, 66 posts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

The state government has given approval for the creation of three police stations at Tahliwal in Una, Sayari in Solan and Rehan in Kangra districts along with the creation of 66 additional posts of various ranks (46 posts for Tahliwal, 13 for Rehan and seven for Sayari police stations).

The state police headquarters in a press note issued here today stated that with the creation of the three new police stations, quick assistance would be ensured to people in any emergency situation. Also, additional police presence could deter criminals and improve response time during emergency, making the area safer for residents.

Meanwhile, DGP Sanjay Kundu expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for approving the creation of three police stations in the state that would strengthen law and order.

