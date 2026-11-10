Government has set precedent in protecting state’s rights via BBMB case victory, says Dharmani

The Congress government in the state has set a precedent in protecting Himachal’s rights and resources and the victory in the BBMB case was historical, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani in Bilaspur on Saturday.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government had taken significant steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and economic interests of the state through firm political will, effective legal advocacy, inter-state dialogue and strategic decision-making. He added that these efforts had not only secured long-pending entitlements for the state but had also created opportunities for the development of new sources of revenue for the state exchequer.

Dharmani said that the dispute regarding Himachal Pradesh’s 7.19 per cent share of electricity in the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects had persisted for over decades. In the verdict delivered on November 6, the Supreme Court had directed Punjab and Haryana to provide 11,973 million units of electricity (around nearly 598 million units annually) to Himachal Pradesh over the next 20 years. The court also ordered that a capital cost liability of Rs 420.77 crore be adjusted against these electricity dues.

He said that this decision had enabled the state to generate revenue through the utilisation and sale of additional electricity. He added that following a prolonged legal battle over premium hotel Wildflower Hall, the state government had regained its possession on March 31, 2025. An arrangement had been made for its operation for over next 35 years and the state would receive a 47.1 per cent share of its annual gross revenue, ensuring a long-term income stream.

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He said that as a result of the state government’s effective approach, the path had also been cleared to increase the royalty from the Karcham-Wangtoo power project from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. This was estimated to generate an additional annual income of around Rs 150 crore for the state.

Dharmani said the increase in royalty from other eligible hydroelectric power projects was also expected to boost the state’s revenue. He added that significant progress had been made in safeguarding the financial interests of the state regarding the Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project, leading to a financial benefit of over Rs 800 crore.