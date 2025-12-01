Government has tripled VAT on diesel, hiked power tariff: Shimla MP

The Congress government has burdened the people of Himachal with unprecedented inflation. The government has tripled VAT on diesel, increased electricity tariffs, discontinued the free electricity scheme and imposed additional taxes and surcharges affecting nearly 28 lakh consumers, said Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap today after inaugurating a newly constructed community hall at the SC Basti in Kannidhar village of Birla panchayat in Sirmaur district.

He called the construction of the community hall as a significant step towards strengthening local infrastructure and social cohesion. He added that the hall would serve as an important venue for cultural, social and community activities, providing residents with dedicated space for gatherings and events. The facility would evolve into a strong social centre for villagers in the coming years.

Kashyap expressed gratitude to local residents, public representatives and the departments concerned for their cooperation in completing the project. He said that such basic facilities played a crucial role in the holistic development of villages and ensuring that essential services reach the last person in society.

Kashyap alleged that bus fares had been doubled, bus passes made costlier and preparations were underway to end travel concessions for women. The MP said that the rising rates of hospital OPD slips, cement and ration had directly impacted poor and middle-class families. Kashyap also accused the Congress leadership of being anti-Sanatan and termed some recent statements of ministers as an evidence of a negative mindset towards Sanatan culture and nationalist organisations. He termed Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi’s remarks against the RSS as unfortunate and condemnable.

He said that the BJP would oppose such an ideology at every level and continue to make the public aware of the real mindset of the Congress.