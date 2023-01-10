Himachal Govt ignored court orders to appoint six CPS: Former CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of ignoring unfavourable observations and decisions of different high courts and the Supreme Court while appointing six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs).

“The High Courts in Assam, Manipur and Delhi have passed adverse observations and decisions on the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and Parliamentary Secretaries. The Supreme Court has even called these appointments against the spirit of Article 164/1A,” said Thakur.

As per the sources, the BJP will see all decisions and observations made by various courts on the matter to decide whether or not to challenge these appointments in the court.

Thakur claimed that his government had not appointed even one CPS on the grounds of morality, He taunted the Congress saying that these appointments were made just to save the government.

“What was the need to make these appointments? Is the Congress scared that its MLAs might run away?” said Thakur. The former Chief Minister further said that these appointments would put an additional burden on the state exchequer as the CPSs get nearly the same perks and facilities as ministers.

“The Sukhu government claims it has come to change the system and function frugally. Then why it has burdened the state with a deputy Chief Minister and six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries?” questioned Thakur.

Thakur also questioned the government’s decision to hike diesel rate by Rs 3.01 by increasing the VAT. “Diesel will now be sold for over Rs 86 in the state. It will put a burden on the common people. During our government in November, 2021, the prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17, respectively, to provide relief to the people,” he said.

Responding to the charges, Congress Ministers Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh said that the government was forced to enhance VAT on diesel due to the unmindful and unproductive expenditure of the BJP government.

The duo said that observations of the former Chief Minister regarding the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries was also uncalled for as the BJP government had appointed a large number of chairmen and vice chairmen in various boards and corporations. “All the rejected second-line leaders were appointed chairmen and vice-chairmen with a sole objective to adjust them,” they said.

