Government in a fix over employees' Old Pension Scheme demand

KS Tomar

In the election year, the state government has been caught in Catch-22 situation vis-à-vis acceptance of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) demand of over 3.5 lakh employees who have got a potential to nullify the BJP’s dream project “Mission Repeat” which was witnessed in December 1993 Assembly elections when wrath of employees had cost former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar heavily whose party faced humiliating defeat.

Analysts say that an identical anger prevails amongst the employees in Himachal though they have been peacefully agitating for the restoration of OPS which was abolished by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December 2003 and all union territories as well as state governments, including Congress government headed by late Virbhadra Singh, were forced to implement the decision of the Centre. It’s substitute, National Pension Scheme (NPS), was implemented with effect from (w.e.f) April 1, 2004.

Financial experts say that the BJP-led government in Delhi may permit Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to accept employees’ demands of OPS in isolation as it will have national ramifications. The elections are being held along with Himachal in Gujarat also later this year. Hence, the Centre will have to show such magnanimity in this poll-bound state also, besides opening a pandora box. Himachal is reeling under debt liabilities of over Rs 80,000 crore and OPS annual burden may exceed about Rs 5,000 crore which will add to the woes of the Chief Minister who holds the portfolio of finance also.

But two Congress Chief Ministers viz. Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh have taken bold decision of reverting to OPS in their states and issued notifications on February 25, 2022 and April 12, 2022, respectively. But both CMs are poised to face retaliation from the Centre. Rajasthan’s decision about the restoration of OPS since 2004 has already hit the bump as state’s request to withdraw Rs 39,000 crore accrued under market driven National Pension System (NPAS) has been instantaneously rejected. Baghel is sailing in the same boat but both CMs may reap electoral harvest whenever polls are held.

At this juncture, Rajiv Mehrishi, former chief secretary during Vasundhara Raje regime in Rajasthan and later union finance secretary, had reacted sharply to Gehlot’s OPS decision and dubbed it as “fiscally disastrous to the state and country.” Himachal bureaucrats are tight-lipped about employees’ OPS demand.

The CM is in a fix as it is beyond his powers to appease the employees who seem to be determined to teach the lesson to the government if their demand is ignored.

Interestingly, employees have joined hands by cutting across their personal ideology because they find OPS as a safety valve of the future of their families whereas new NPS, which is currently in force, has created unimaginable uncertainty. Hence, there are remote chances of any reconciliation or agreement on withdrawal of this demand.

On the contrary, Congress leaders, including state president Pratibha Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader (CLP) Mukesh Agnihotri and Campaign Committee chief, Sukhvinder Singh have expressed their solidarity with the employees and promised to issue notification of reverting back to OPS on the first day in office if employees supported the party in ousting BJP government in the elections. The Congress is cleverly building up its election campaign on OPS issue which has the capacity to give a big setback to “Mission Repeat ‘’ dream of BJP in Himachal.

(Writer is a senior journalist)