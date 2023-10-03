Government office wall in Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti ahead of ICC World Cup matches

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 3

Three days before the start of ICC World Cup matches in Dharamsala, some miscreants defaced a wall of a government office with ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti.

After spotting the graffiti some locals alerted the police who started investigating the matter.

Similar graffiti was found on the outer walls of Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala few months ago. At that time, US-based separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had claimed responsibility for the act.

The Kangra police had later arrested two youths from Morinda in Ropar district of Punjab for creating graffiti.

