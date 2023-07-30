Government politicising relief work: Ex-CM

Shimla, July 29
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress government of politicising rescue operations and discriminating in the grant of relief.
“Despite the Centre coming to the rescue of Himachal and PM Modi assuring the CM of help, Sukhu’s statements that no relief has been received is very unfortunate,” he said while addressing mediapersons here today. A Central team had already visited the state to assess the losses, he added.
He said it was for the first time that Congress office-bearers were distributing immediate relief in cash instead of cheques. “Congress office-bearers and families of MLAs are distributing money as if they are giving it from their own pockets. A ‘pick and choose’ policy is being adopted in relief distribution, raising questions on this discriminatory approach,” he alleged.
He said when IAF choppers were pressed into rescue operations, Sukhu, ministers, CPSes and Advisers were seen clicking selfies. Some leaders showed disrespect to Army personnel by stating that they had declined to rescue people, he added.
He said, “Normally, meetings are held before the onset of summer, monsoon or winters to ensure preparedness. That meeting was not held this time.” He added, “I don’t say that holding that meeting would have reduced the rain fury, but the government was surely found lacking in keeping arrangements in place.”
