Government postpones panchayat elections in Himachal, citing monsoon damage, connectivity crisis

The state government has ordered the postponement of the Panchayati Raj elections due in December-January later this year on grounds of the state suffering damages in monsoons, resulting in poor connectivity in villages.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has ordered postponement of the Panchayati Raj elections in view of the adverse situation of the damaged roads and private-public property under the Disaster Management Act 2025. The order for postponement of elections has been issued by Gupta in his capacity as Chief Secretary cum Chairman, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

“Under sub section of Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2025, the elections to panchayati raj institutions will be held only after the restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state so that no inconvenience is caused to the public as well as the polling personnel and further no voter loses his right to vote because of road connectivity issues,” the order issued yesterday reads.

The order mentions that monsoon has caused widespread damage in the state, resulting in 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, 148 major landslides. It also mentions that 270 people have lost their lives due to monsoon while 198 died in accidents during this period.

The letter also makes reference of the letters written by Deputy Commissioners of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla to Secretary (Panchayat) seeking postponement of PRI elections till restoration of connectivity in rural areas and to save people’s lives from any untoward incidents.

Reacting to the postponement of PRI elections, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused the government of running away from holding the elections. “The government already knows the outcome of these elections and is scared of a crushing defeat for the Congress party. Therefore, it first avoided the urban local body elections, and now has postponed the PRI polls as well,” said Thakur. The state government cannot face the people of the state, and therefore is using the disaster as a pretext to not hold the polls on time,” he added.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal also accused the Congress of postponing the PRI elections as it apprehended a crushing defeat because of its anti-people policies.