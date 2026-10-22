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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Government prioritising development despite financial strain: Minister

Government prioritising development despite financial strain: Minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur addresses a gathering at Rohru in Shimla district on Wednesday.
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The state government has prioritised developmental work despite limited financial resources, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur after inaugurating a link road to Geota village in Dharada gram panchayat of Rohru in Shimla district on Wednesday.

The minister said, “Constructed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, the 2-km road will ensure improved transportation facility for local residents and promote agricultural and horticultural activities.” He added that roads were the lifeline of development, as they connected rural areas to main roads and strengthened the local economy. He said, “About 203 roads have been approved in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency during the tenure of the current state government. The expansion of the road network will facilitate the movement of people and promote other economic activities, including horticulture,” he added.

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The minister said that the Central Government’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), reduce the state’s borrowing limit after the old pension scheme was implemented and financial challenges related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation had increased pressure on the state’s resources.

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“The state has suffered significant losses due to natural disasters. Despite these circumstances, the state government is moving forward, prioritising public welfare works and development projects. However, the pace of the state’s development will not be affected despite financial challenges,” he added.

Later, the minister inspected an under-construction building at Government Senior Secondary School, Sharontha, and reviewed the progress of work. He directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to quality standards in the construction work and complete it by April 2027. The minister also inspected the 6.2-km Sharontha-Karali-Kangar-Kalgauntir link road and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work as well as to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed quality standards.

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