Government scheme hoardings found torn on Dharampur-Solan highway

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

Hoardings of various government schemes erected on the National Highway-5 from the Dharampur-Solan highway have been torn by unidentified miscreants.

A police patrolling team found that hoardings erected at Dosarka near Dharampur and on Barog-Nagali road were found torn last evening. The hoardings carried information on various government schemes like Mukhyamantri Gram Kaushal Yojana, Ujjwala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana.

The torn hoardings had a similar pattern where the pictures of dignitaries like the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were found intact but the salient features of the two schemes had been systematically torn, raising suspicion that it was done deliberately.

Taking note of this damage to the hoardings, the Dharampur police registered a case under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property last evening, said Rakesh Roy, SHO, Dharampur.

Similar reports were received from Arki too where another hoarding was found torn in a similar manner.

The state government had engaged a vendor to install about 40 such hoardings on the Parwanoo-Shimla highway. Earlier, crowded sites were chosen to erect such hoardings and this left little scope for the miscreants to tear them.

The fact that the sites chosen to erect the hoardings were secluded has given the miscreants an opportunity to tear them.