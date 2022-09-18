Government scheme hoardings found torn on Dharampur-Solan highway

Solan, September 17
Hoardings of various government schemes erected on the National Highway-5 from the Dharampur-Solan highway have been torn by unidentified miscreants.
A police patrolling team found that hoardings erected at Dosarka near Dharampur and on Barog-Nagali road were found torn last evening. The hoardings carried information on various government schemes like Mukhyamantri Gram Kaushal Yojana, Ujjwala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana.
The torn hoardings had a similar pattern where the pictures of dignitaries like the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were found intact but the salient features of the two schemes had been systematically torn, raising suspicion that it was done deliberately.
Taking note of this damage to the hoardings, the Dharampur police registered a case under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property last evening, said Rakesh Roy, SHO, Dharampur.
Similar reports were received from Arki too where another hoarding was found torn in a similar manner.
The state government had engaged a vendor to install about 40 such hoardings on the Parwanoo-Shimla highway. Earlier, crowded sites were chosen to erect such hoardings and this left little scope for the miscreants to tear them.
The fact that the sites chosen to erect the hoardings were secluded has given the miscreants an opportunity to tear them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...