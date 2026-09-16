Government schools losing students to private institutions in Himachal Pradesh

Government schools, particularly primary schools, are losing students to private institutions at a rapid pace in Himachal Pradesh. But 29-year-old Srishty Sharma, a Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) at Government Primary School, Prem Nagar, in Sirmaur district, has taken up the challenge of not only retaining students but also creating a learning environment conducive to their overall development.

Her efforts have helped double the school’s enrolment from 15 to 34 students. She and her colleague launched a door-to-door campaign during the vacations to convince parents to send their children to the government school.

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“The enrolment had gone down to 15, but we brought it up to 34 by launching a door-to-door campaign during vacations,” said Sharma. Convincing parents was not easy, as three to four private schools operate in the area and most parents prefer them over government schools. “We urged them to send their children for demonstration classes before enrolling them in the school. If they didn’t like it, they could send their children to any school of their choice,” she said.

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The strategy worked. Once the children joined the school, Sharma and her colleague focused on strengthening their academic and extracurricular abilities.

Outside regular school hours, Sharma holds extra classes for academically strong students to further hone their skills. Remedial classes are conducted before school for those who need additional academic support. These efforts yielded results when a Class V student from the school emerged as a block topper last year.

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Sharma has also ensured that government flagship programmes are implemented effectively at the school. Despite having only two rooms and limited space, she has turned available areas into learning platforms.

“We have established reading corners, NIPUN corners and art corners on the school campus for the holistic development of our children. Besides, the school offers vocational education and promotes traditional practices such as pattal making, basket making and mat making,” she said.

Under the government’s school adoption programme, Sharma has raised more than Rs 3 lakh from individuals and associations to provide facilities such as computers to students. Before seeking support from others, however, she contributed from her own pocket to arrange blazers and house T-shirts for the students.

“Help from others comes more readily if they see that teachers are themselves contributing to the cause,” she said.