Government spending Rs 63 cr on development in Pangi

Our Correspondent

Killar (Chamba), August 5

The state government is spending Rs 63 crore on development works in Pangi subdivision of Chamba district. The funds have been allocated under the tribal sub-plan, according to the prescribed norms for the current financial year, said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi while presiding over a quarterly meeting of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) for Pangi subdivision at Killar.

Negi instructed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete the construction of the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road at the earliest. He asked the forest and revenue departments to coordinate with the BRO.

The minister directed the Jal Shakti Department to complete the construction of a sewage treatment plant at Killar by September. He asked the people’s representatives to monitor development works.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to identify land for the construction of an official rest house and the residence of Executive Engineer. He asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the construction of a primary health centre at Sach at the earliest and hand over its possession to the Health Department. He directed the Forest Department to take necessary steps to prevent illegal felling of trees.

Negi also directed officials concerned to ensure smooth functioning of the MGNREGA scheme and reconstruction of infrastructures damaged by heavy rain.

In the meeting, Resident Commissioner, Pangi, Ritika gave detailed information about the works being done by various departments.

Earlier, the Revenue Minister visited Eklavya residential school and the Bal-Balika Ashram at Killar and ordered officials to ensure the availability of necessary facilities for students.

#Chamba