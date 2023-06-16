Government to bring in reforms to improve co-op banks’ performance: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

State cooperative banks will provide liberal loans up to Rs 20 lakh at one per cent interest to poor students to pursue higher education, and 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase e-taxis and e-buses, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He said that the state government was focusing on digitisation of various banking services to facilitate consumers. Major reforms would be implemented in the next six months to improve the functioning of cooperative banks.

He said, “A scheme is being formulated to provide loans up to Rs 20 lakh at the rate of one per cent interest to poor students for higher education.”

Sukhu said, “Taxi operators will be issued permits to run e-taxis in near future. The government will provide a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses and e-trucks and loans will be provided at subsidised rates to the needy. We will also provide a 40 per cent financial assistance to set up solar power projects of 250 KW to 2 MW and Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Ltd will purchase power from them.”

He said, “Banks will provide liberal loans under these schemes and the government will provide the sovereign guarantee. Around 90 per cent of the population in the state lives in rural areas and their participation in the all-round development is necessary. Thus, cooperative banks have been asked to provide liberal loans to farmers to strengthen their economic condition.”