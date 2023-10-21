Government to bring policy for families of police personnel killed in line of duty: Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI

Shimla, October 21

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government will formulate a comprehensive policy for the welfare of families of police personnel killed in the line of duty.

Sukhu paid floral tributes at the Martyr Memorial Bharari, near Shimla, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. He said police personnel serve the nation by performing their duty with utmost dedication and selflessness.

They played a pivotal role in undertaking relief and rescue operations and protecting life and property during the recent natural disaster, the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to equipping the police department with advanced information technology and added that important changes were being made in the department.

The chief minister also honoured the families of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu