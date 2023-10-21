Government to bring policy for families of police personnel killed in line of duty: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, October 21
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government will formulate a comprehensive policy for the welfare of families of police personnel killed in the line of duty.
Sukhu paid floral tributes at the Martyr Memorial Bharari, near Shimla, on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. He said police personnel serve the nation by performing their duty with utmost dedication and selflessness.
They played a pivotal role in undertaking relief and rescue operations and protecting life and property during the recent natural disaster, the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.
Sukhu said the state government was committed to equipping the police department with advanced information technology and added that important changes were being made in the department.
The chief minister also honoured the families of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes
Egypt holds peace summit, Arab leaders blast Israeli siege o...
With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial
Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...
List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur
It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh
Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates
Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...
Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics
PML-N supremo addresses mammoth rally of party workers at Mi...