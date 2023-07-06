Government to open 1K Lok Mitra Kendras

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 5

The state government proposes to open 1,000 Lok Mitra Kendras in far-flung areas of the state, especially those residing in rural areas of the state where internet connectivity is not very good.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government would make effective use of technology for good governance. “This will not only provide a big facility to the people but will also help create employment opportunities in these remote areas for educated youth,” he remarked.

He said the government had also decided to upgrade the State Data Centre. An ‘Integrated Data Base Management System’ would be created in the next four months. This system will then be used for the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mapping of different welfare schemes of various departments, including agriculture, animal husbandry, labour and employment, he added.

“The government is determined to make high speed internet connectivity accessible to the users in the rural areas, especially the villages where the internet services are not yet available, through these kendras,” he said. He added that optical fibre cable network would be laid across the state for providing reliable and high speed connectivity.

The CM said the government would also take up the matter with the concerned authorities to strengthen 5G services. Adequate budget provision has been made for the same by the government for the current financial year, he added.