Government to promote temple tourism

Shimla, July 3
Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said the state government would explore the possibility of promoting temple tourism in Jubbal-Kothai area.
“The promotion of temple tourism in this area having several revered shrines will help give a boost to the rural economy,” said Thakur while speaking at a religious function at Kashaini village in Jubbal-Kotkhai today.
Thakur said a state like Himachal had immense tourism potential and efforts were on to give a fillip to rural tourism so that people of the remote and interior areas too can benefit. “Tourism is one sector which can help create the much-needed employment opportunities in every part of the state be it the tribal areas having scope for cultural and Buddhist tourism or the pristine unexplored areas,” he stated.
