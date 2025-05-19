Government to recruit 1,000 Pashu Mitras in Animal Husbandry Department

The state government today gave approval for the appointment of 1,000 multi-task workers (Pashu Mitras) in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Advertisement

The decision was taken by the Cabinet, which met here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Cabinet also approved the Pashu Mitra Policy, 2025, under which these 1,000 appointments will be made. Nod was also given for filling up 100 posts of junior office assistant (Library) in the Education Department to ensure smooth functioning of the school libraries.

In another significant decision the Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly honorarium of operation theatre assistants from Rs 17,820 to Rs 25,000 and for radiographers and X-ray technicians from Rs 13,100 to Rs 25,000. This has been done to ensure that quality healthcare is available to people in the state and trained professionals show interest in serving in the state.

Advertisement

The Cabinet approved Mukhya Mantri Green Adoption Yojana for plantations on degraded forest lands by private entrepreneurs under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to increase the actual forest areas in the state.

The Cabinet granted approval to enhance the fodder grant for Gauvansh kept in gau sadans across the state from Rs 700 per cattle per month to Rs 1,200.

Advertisement

The government approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to restrict the construction of buildings on the valley side in Shimla Municipal Corporation. As per the new provision, such constructions must be at least one mt below road level, aiming to preserve the valley’s aesthetic appeal for visitors. It also decided to bring the adjoining forest area of Mata Tara Devi Temple in Shimla district under the green area of the Shimla Development Plan to ensure sustainable development in the region.

Additionally, it approved the creation of 10 posts of senior assistant and 15 posts of junior office assistant (IT) in the Revenue Department, five posts in the HP State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Hamirpur, and five posts of ayurvedic pharmacy officer on batch-wise basis in Ayush department.

The Cabinet also gave approval for framing comprehensive guidelines on hiring e-taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, 2023.

The Cabinet gave the go ahead to the merger of the design wing with the civil wing in the state Public Works Department to streamline its functioning and improve operational efficiency. It also gave approval for the renaming of the veterinary dispensary, Sarahan, as the veterinary dispensary, Baga Sarahan, in the Nirmand development block of Kullu district.