Himachal Government to roll out scheme for cow dung purchase in January

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today said that the scheme for cow dung purchase, one of the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before the last Assembly elections, would be started from January next year.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments here, said that clusters would be formed with an objective to benefit small, marginal and progressive farmers. “Initially, 250 farmers will be registered in one block. Cow dung purchased from farmers will be stored properly and supplied to horticulture and agricultural fields and nurseries,” he added.

He said that markets would be made available for organic products of the farmers and organic produce would be purchased at attractive prices. “Strengthening the economy of farmers is the topmost priority of the government. Concrete steps have been taken in the interest of cattle herders and farmers, including a hike the milk purchase price by Rs 6,” he added.

The minister said that the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture departments should work in a synchronised way to make the scheme successful. “To ensure effective implementation of the scheme, two nodal officers from the Animal Husbandry Department and the Agriculture Department have been appointed. e-booklets will be made available to farmers to make them aware of the welfare schemes and policies of the state government,” he added.

The farmers included in a cluster would be motivated to adopt agriculture as well as poultry farming and cow rearing. “These farmers will be given the benefits of various schemes of the government,” said the minister.

#Agriculture #Congress #Shimla