Government to spend Rs 42L for training youth at ITI

Hamirpur, June 4
The government will spend over Rs 42 lakh to provide skill development training to youth at the Industrial Training Institute, Lambloo, near here to make them self-reliant. This was stated by Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, while addressing trainees at the ITI today. He said Rs 18,000 would be spent on each trainee during the training and they should learn best techniques to excel in life.
Naveen Sharma said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had been kind in releasing funds for the skill development in the district. He said Rs 3 crore were sanctioned for the ITI, Rail, and Rs 35 lakh for ITI, Bhoranj. He said the short term courses in skill development training would not only train youth to gain skills but would also make them entrepreneurs. This will make youth job providers instead of job seekers, he added.
