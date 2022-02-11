Government to study wages paid to NHM staff in other states: Saizal

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 10

The state government will examine wages being paid to the contractual staff employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Haryana, Kerala and Manipur, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal while addressing mediapersons here today.

The contractual staff of the NHM have been holding protests in support of their demand for regularisation of their services, as is the provision in other states.

Saizal said that following an assurance from the government to look into the issue, the protesting NHM employees agreed to put on hold the agitation. The wages issue would be examined within three months, he added.

He said that 780 posts of accredited social health activist (ASHA) had been approved for Himachal and their number would rise to 8,652. He lauded the efforts of ASHA workers during the pandemic.

The minister elaborated upon the development initiatives of the government such as Jan Manch under which 82 per cent of the complaints had been addressed. “Common people have been empowered through this measure. Besides, a record number of 1,600 doctors have been recruited in the past four years. The government has ensured all round development in the state, benefiting common people”.

He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated development works worth about Rs 170 crore in all five Assembly segments of Solan district in the past four years. He added that despite Covid outbreak, the pace of development did not halt, as foundation stones were laid and development works were inaugurated online.