Government to take Rs 1K cr loan for development needs

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 28

The state government will raise a loan of Rs 1,000 crore in two equal installments to meet development needs. The state is facing a severe financial crunch and reeling under a huge debt burden of over Rs 75,000 crore.

Maneesh Garg, Principal Secretary, Finance, issued the notification for raising the loan here today. Both installments of Rs 500 crore each would be for a term of 10 years. The money would be transferred to the government exchequer by July 5. The state government had obtained the consent of the Central Government to raise the loan, as required by Article 293(3) of the Constitution of India.

Hefty salary bill The main objective of the loan has been cited as development needs but it is primarily being taken to foot the huge salary bill of over 1.50 lakh employees

The loan will be availed in two installments of Rs 500 crore each for 10 years

The government had taken a loan of Rs 800 crore earlier this month

The loan limit till December 2023 is Rs 4,200 crore

The main objective of the loan has been cited as development needs but it is primarily being taken to foot the huge salary bill of over 1.50 lakh government employees. The government had taken a loan of Rs 800 crore earlier this month and the loan limit till December 2023 is Rs 4,200 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been blaming the previous BJP government for pushing the state on the verge of bankruptcy by not focusing on resource mobilisation. He has even constituted a committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to issue a White Paper on the financial position of the state.

Sukhu also criticised the BJP for making wasteful expenditure and burdening the exchequer by announcing the opening of over 900 government institutions, including schools, hospital, electricity and revenue offices, without making an adequate provision of staff and budget.

Sukhu has been laying thrust on resource generation to keep the wheels of development running and ensuring timely disbursement of salaries. In fact around Rs 60 in every Rs 100 goes towards meeting the liability of salary and pension, loan repayment and interest component on loans raised earlier.