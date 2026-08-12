Government will develop Nawar area of Shimla from tourism point of view: Minister

The state government will take necessary steps to develop the Nawar region of Shimla district from tourism point of view in the coming years, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur while addressing a public meeting organised in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency on Monday. The minister said that efforts were also being made to develop the horticulture sector and provide better facilities to orchardists. “The work is underway to strengthen roads in the area so that gardeners can have an easy access to markets and receive better profits from their crops,” he added.

Advertisement

The minister said that the state government had prioritised the development of various sectors in the region, including roads, horticulture, tourism and education. “Special attention is being given to strengthening roads in the constituency with the Nawar area being the priority. During the ongoing tenure of the state government, around Rs 60 crore is being spent on the construction and strengthening of seven roads in the Nawar area under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Besides, around Rs 25 crore has been approved under NABARD for three roads in the area,” he added.

Advertisement

Later, the minister inspected the under-construction Shaheed Nathuram Tikkar-Tunadhar road and instructed the officials concerned to complete the work within the stipulated period. He added that the road was being constructed at a cost of Rs 9.66 crore and locals would get better transportation facilities. The road would also help in promoting horticulture and other economic activities.

Advertisement

The minister also held a meeting with the officials of various departments and reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental projects in the area. He directed the officials to complete development works within the stipulated time frame so that residents could quickly benefit from these projects. He also directed them to ensure quality work and maintain coordination between departments.