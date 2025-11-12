Government will reopen Woodvilla Palace incident case: Bhoranj MLA

“Former MLA Rajender Rana should reveal the truth about the Woodvilla Palace incident instead of blaming the government over baseless issues,” said Suresh Kumar, Bhoranj MLA, while addressing mediapersons here today. He added that the government would reopen the case that was closed for unknown reasons.

He alleged that BJP leaders showed pseudo women empowerment while they didn’t miss any opportunity to dishonour them. He added that Rajinder Rana organised a ‘Mahila Samman’ programme in the Sujanpur constituency yesterday and women were invited with various assurances but none of the promises were fulfilled.

The MLA claimed that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had come to Sujanpur to respond to Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur’s challenge to his leadership in Mandi at a women’s empowerment programme organised by the Sarv Kalyankari Sanstha. He said that the BJP was a divided house and during the programme even the names of the leaders, who had established the party here, were not mentioned.

Suresh said that that Rajendra Rana should disclose his connection with the Devotion Corporation in Dubai. He added that those who talk about women’s empowerment had not yet told the people of the state about what had happened in the WoodVilla incident.

He raised questions about the organisation’s funding and asked why it was taking funds from various companies? Were the accounts of the organisation ever audited? He added that all information be shared with the public.

Sujanpur MLA Ranjit Singh, former MLA Kuldeep Pathania, Congress leader Pushpinder Verma and DCC general secretary Rajesh Anand were present on the occasion.