Government withdrew Rs 76 cr Centre gave to urban bodies: BJP

Dharamsala, September 30
BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a press note issued here today, alleged that the government had recently withdrawn Rs 76 crore meant for developmental projects from various urban bodies, including municipal councils and nagar panchayats.
Sharma said that the Union Government had provided the funds to the urban bodies for developmental projects. “The government has withdrawn unutilised funds that the urban bodies required for the repair of infrastructure damaged due to excess rainfall. The government decision is likely to hamper developmental works,” he added.
He said the BJP may decide to challenge the government decision in court.
