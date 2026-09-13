Government working to dismantle drug trafficking racket, says CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the Congress government was committed to dismantling the entire drug trafficking racket in the state. He added that drug mafias had been mapped up to the panchayat level and continuous stringent action was being taken against persons involved in drug trafficking as well as their networks. “Our objective is to completely dismantle the entire drug trafficking network, including its financial infrastructure and illegally acquired assets through drug money. The police and other law enforcement agencies have been given full freedom to take stringent action in this direction and the government is extending all possible support to them,” he asserted.

Sukhu said that people, who had amassed wealth through drug trafficking, would now have to account for their ill-gotten assets. “Luxurious houses, hotels, shops, land, cash and expensive vehicles acquired through drug trafficking have been built at the cost of hard-working people. This money was taken from them and is now being recovered,” he added.

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Sukhu said that the state government had launched a comprehensive campaign against drug trafficking and that illegally acquired assets, generated through narcotics money, would not be allowed to remain with criminals at any cost, he added.

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He said that those leading a luxurious life by selling drugs would now have to account for their illegal earnings. In Nurpur police district, properties worth more than Rs 29.95 crore had so far been seized in 17 cases. “This clearly reflects the state government’s strict policy against the drug mafia and the commitment of the police to curb the menace of drugs,” he added.

He said, “Himachal Pradesh is a Devbhoomi and drug abuse and trafficking will not be allowed to flourish. The government will continue to take stringent action against every individual involved in drug trafficking and against its entire network to protect the future of the youth of the state.”

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The Chief Minister said that after the Congress formed government in the state, the strict implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act was being ensured against habitual offenders to put them behind bars.