Government working to improve basic facilities in rural areas: Chauhan

The government is working to ensure balanced development and improve basic facilities such as roads, drinking water, healthcare and education in rural areas, said Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan while presiding over a government on the doorstep programme at Koti Dhaman gram panchayat in the Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district on Thursday.

The minister said that the aim of the programme was to provide people in rural areas with an opportunity to directly raise their problems and demands before the government and the administration.

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During the programme, 20 mutations, 10 affidavits and 15 certificates were issued. Six complaints and 37 demands were also received.

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The Health Department conducted a free check-up of 49 persons and gave them medicines. Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar, who is also the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the programme provided the residents of Koti Dhaman and seven adjoining panchayats, including those in remote areas, with an opportunity to interact directly with the minister and the administration.

Earlier, Chauhan inspected a gaushala at Dadahu. Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma and other senior officials, besides panchayat representatives, were present on the occasion.