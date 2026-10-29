Government working to provide best healthcare in Ghumarwin: Dharmani

The state government is committed to providing best health services to the people of the state and continuously upgrading health infrastructure, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a lift installed at the Government Hospital at Ghumarwin at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. He also inaugurated a modern biochemistry analyzer installed at a cost of Rs15 lakh and an Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centre.

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He said that the modern biochemistry analyzer would facilitate various health-related tests, including those for kidneys, liver and heart. “The availability of advanced laboratory equipment will enable the hospital to conduct around 1,400 to 1,500 tests every day, ensuring timely delivery of reports to patients. The hospital now also offers testing facilities for thyroid, Vitamin B-12, and Vitamin D-3 at nominal charges,” he added.

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Dharmani said that the installation of a lift would make it easier for the elderly, women, persons with disabilities and critically-ill patients to access different floors of the hospital. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government was developing ‘model’ healthcare institutions in every Assembly constituency, ensuring that people could access the services of specialist doctors and modern medical facilities in their own regions. At present, 11 specialist doctors are providing services at the Civil Hospital at Ghumarwin, which receives around 600 to 900 patients every day.

He said that the hospital’s operating theatre was fully functional, facilitating surgeries and gynaecological procedures. Around 300 patients undergo eye examinations using a modern robotic eye-testing machine every day. Following the appointment of a radiologist, an ultrasound facility has also been introduced, catering to about 50 to 60 patients each day. The hospital is equipped with a modern X-ray machine, ambulances and a blood storage facility; the latter has already provided around 300 units of blood to patients,” he added.

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The minister said that efforts were being made to introduce dialysis services at the Ghumarwin hospital in the near future. “The government’s objective is to ensure that quality healthcare services are accessible to people in rural areas close to their homes, sparing them the need to travel to distant hospitals,” he added.

He said that addressing the problem of drug abuse required not only treatment and rehabilitation but also curbing the illegal supply of narcotic substances. “Action is being taken against drug trafficking networks in the state and steps are also being initiated to confiscate assets acquired through narcotics trafficking,” he added.

Dharmani commended the Police Department’s efforts to dismantle drug supply chains and said that the administration, police, Health Department and society must work together to build a drug-free Himachal.

BMO Anupam Sharma, APMC Chairman Satpal Vardhan, former Municipal Council president Rita Sehgal, Som Nath Sankhyan, pradhan Pawan Jamwal, along with hospital officials, staff were present.