Governor apprised of highway projects

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today took detailed information about various projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), especially the Kiratpur-Nerchowk, Pandoh-Takoli and Takoli-Kullu highway projects, which will be completed soon and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Shimla, said five tunnels from Hanogi to Takoli had been opened for trial. “The work on five tunnels and 22 major bridges between Kiratpur and Nerchowk has also been completed and a safety audit is underway there,” he added.

“The project will reduce distance by 37 km and save around three hours of travel time. Motorists on the Kullu-Manali-Keylong-Rohtang route will benefit from it,” he added.

The Governor was also apprised about other highways being constructed by the NHAI in the state. He instructed the NHAI Regional Officer to ensure minimum damage to the environment.