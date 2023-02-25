Governor briefed of steps to maintain law and order

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

DGP Sanjay Kundu called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. He apprised the Governor about various initiatives taken by the state police to maintain law and order. He also briefed him about internal security, public order and other issues.

The DGP said, “In areas bordering China, the state police have taken steps under a comprehensive plan and strengthened deployment there.”

“The state police has been working very sensitively in the matter of drug abuse and drug trafficking and strict action was being taken against the persons involved in the illegal trade. The police was taking strong action against organized crimes, especially illegal mining,” he added.