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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Governor calls for equal opportunities and dignity for persons with disabilities

Governor calls for equal opportunities and dignity for persons with disabilities

Honours athletes, coaches for feats at international sporting events

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta felicitates a special Olympian at Sunder Nagar in Mandi. Tribune photo: Jai Kumar
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday called for collective efforts to build an inclusive society where persons with disabilities enjoy equal opportunities, dignity and encouragement rather than sympathy. He said persons with special needs must be recognised as equal partners in the country’s development and provided opportunities to realise their full potential.

The Governor was addressing Deepawali Fest 2026, organised by Special Olympics Bharat, Himachal Pradesh, at Sundernagar in Mandi district under the theme ‘Celebrating the Abilities of Special Children’. He honoured Himachal athletes and coaches for their outstanding performances at international sporting events.

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Congratulating the state’s medal winners at the World Winter Games in Turin, Gupta lauded Shalini, Anil Kumar, Aakriti, Giridhar and Hemchand for their achievements. He also appreciated the performances of Shivanjali and Shubham, saying their accomplishments had brought pride to Himachal Pradesh and the country.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development, Gupta said the Central Government had included Special Olympics medal winners in its cash award scheme for the first time in 2015. The scheme’s revision in 2025 reflected the government’s continued commitment to recognising the sporting talent of divyangjan.

He acknowledged NHPC’s support in strengthening sports centres in Himachal Pradesh, which enabled seven athletes and four coaches from the state to participate in the World Winter Games. He also appreciated the contribution of BBMB, coaches, educational institutions and families.

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Invoking the Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, Gupta urged people to purchase products made by children with special needs and displayed at exhibition stalls, saying such support would encourage creativity, boost confidence and promote economic self-reliance.

Special Olympics Bharat president Dr Malika Nadda said the organisation was working to mainstream persons with intellectual disabilities through its ‘Inclusion Revolution’. She said Indian athletes had won 202 medals at the 2023 World Summer Games in Berlin and 33 at the 2025 World Winter Games in Italy, of which Himachal athletes contributed 22. She stressed the need for accessible sports infrastructure and thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for awarding Rs 2.56 crore to 28 athletes.

Children from Chetna Sanstha, Sakar Special School, Sahyog Special School, CRC and other institutions presented cultural performances. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi and other officials attended the event.

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