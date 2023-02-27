Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla calls on PM Modi

Shimla, February 26
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
In this courtesy call, the Governor discussed various development issues pertaining to Himachal. Shukla was named as the state’s Governor on February 18.
Shukla has served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) Finance and has been a four-time MLA, besides spending a tenure in Rajya Sabha as well.
