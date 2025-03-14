Governor, CM extend good wishes on Holi

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the colourful festival of Holi.

Governor said that Holi, the festival of colours, had its own significance. He said that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

The Chief Minister, in his felicitation message, said that the fervour of Holi transcends the artificial barriers of religion, cast, creed and class and gives the message of social integration and fraternity.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also extended greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Holi. He said that the festival of colours symbolises love, joy and harmony. He expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and fresh energy into the lives of the people.

Agnihotri urged everyone to promote and embrace the spirit of brotherhood, unity and social harmony.